Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
7 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA
Jesse Phillip Brassell
Former S.C. Highway Patrol trooper charged with biting child
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in crash that killed man in Columbia County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
From left: Calvin Chew and Lateisha Mosquera
Richmond County chief deputy’s retirement brings 2 promotions

Latest News

The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
10 people were killed in a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech rescue service says
At Amazon, Apple, and food delivery services just log in to your account, enter their email...
What the Tech: Last-second gifts for Christmas
James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies when having stroke during swim practice