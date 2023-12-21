‘There’s good in this world’: N. Augusta student gives back

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One senior at North Augusta High School is going above and beyond for his community.

When he isn’t leading his peers, he’s spending time volunteering. His willingness to give back comes from a place of understanding.

Alex Moore knows what it’s like to be in need.

“When me and my family were living in our car, we had none of our friends or family and we couldn’t afford a hotel. We decided we had to go to the Salvation Army Center of Hope because otherwise, we would actually freeze,” said Moore.

He said a certain seat in the lunchroom takes him back to 8-year-old Alex.

“During the time I was homeless, I actually used to eat here. Most of the time I wouldn’t eat because I was more concerned about my mother and sister eating than myself,” said Moore.

Clothing was the last thing on his mind.

“It was really rough. I didn’t have the proper clothes. Most of the time during the winter, I wasn’t allowed to go outside for recess, because I had shorts on so I was forced to stay inside another classroom,” he said.

Over the next two years, Moore was begging for a light at the end of the tunnel.

“There were books in the women and children center of the place, in which case sometimes I would read them while my sister would play with toys. They were like a magic 8 ball. I was hoping it would say when I asked ‘Will my future change’ and it said yes, I said I needed to keep it,” said Moore.

He said he didn’t know a magic 8 ball would answer his request with a coat that would continue to change lives.

“It really made me happy to realize that there’s good in this world. Not that everyone’s out to get you and not everyone hates you. Someone cares about you and wants to give you a helping hand,” said Moore.

He’s carrying on the spark of changing lives through coat drives at his high school.

“Simple things like $10 to the Salvation Army, giving your coats can better someone. It can help someone when they need it,” said Moore.

When he isn’t volunteering and giving his time, Alex is a senior trying his best to enjoy life. He also has a full-ride scholarship to the University of Chicago this fall.

Moore wants you to know, that coats are still needed at the Salvation Army and any donation helps.

