Support small businesses in N. Augusta with this coloring book

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new way to support local businesses in North Augusta, and it’s with a coloring book.

Creating the book was a group effort between several downtown businesses and the Merchant’s Alliance group with North Augusta Forward.

“We came together and brainstormed and then we got a lot of local artists involved. They designed child-specific illustrations. It’s a great way for kids to be able to learn more about the city they live in,” said Aubrey Hinkson, owner of Orange Otter Toy Store. “There’s the Green Jackets, Pink Dipper, Your Pie, Sheila’s Bakery, and of course, Orange Otter Toy Store here, and lots of other small businesses.”

The coloring book is $12 and could make a great stocking stuffer.

You can get your hands on the book at several downtown stores including the Orange Otter, Cavalier’s Coffee House, and Sno-Cap Drive-In.

