SNAP delay leaves Ga. families worried ahead of holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Critical food assistance may not make it to Georgians who need it in time for the holidays.

The Georgia Department of Human Services says it’s working to resolve the delay in SNAP benefits.

DHS says as of Thursday there are 45,774 total pending renewals, 20,792 of which are overdue with 13,141 pending state action.

“I can’t even afford to feed my family,” said College Park resident, Charlotte Rowell.

Days before Christmas, she and other Georgians are not focused on presents but instead on how they can provide food for their family.

“I’m a single parent and I can’t afford to wait three months for my food stamps,” said Rowell.

The SNAP backlog is an issue Atlanta News First has been reporting on over the last several months.

In an email to Atlanta News First the Georgia Department of Human Services says they’ve taken steps to expedite processing applications.

Some of those steps include bringing back retired caseworkers to help process renewals, offering overtime to expand the capacity of caseworkers, and hiring new Economic Support Specialist 1 workers.

“We are working closely with those on the federal level to resolve the backlog of SNAP cases,” DHS said in an email to Atlanta News First. “We are also working to improve output to ensure we are able to address changes in volume so the backlog doesn’t reoccur once resolved. While these efforts are ongoing, it must also be acknowledged that recruitment and retention remain serious challenges for every state, including Georgia.”

Atlanta News First has received calls and emails from people with similar stories. A handful say they’re still waiting for answers on when they’ll receive critical food assistance.

“Nobody should have to live without food, it’s a necessity, people need this,” said Rowell.

For now, DHS says they do not have a timeline on when the SNAP backlog will be cleared.

DHS says customers in need of immediate food assistance can visit their website and find a list of community resources.

