Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SLED charges 24-year-old Bamberg man with attempted murder

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a 24-year-old man on Tuesday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Jaquan Patrick Anthony Jones is booked in the Bamberg County Detention Center.

On Dec. 9, on Brinnicker Bridge Road in Bamberg County, Jones allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times, hitting the victim in the face, left hand, and right leg, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, the Bambeg Police Department found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say a 9 mm firearm was later found at an apartment on Creek Side Drive, which was the same apartment Jones was located in after a separate related shooting.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
7 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Jesse Phillip Brassell
Former S.C. Highway Patrol trooper charged with biting child
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in crash that killed man in Columbia County
From left: Calvin Chew and Lateisha Mosquera
Richmond County chief deputy’s retirement brings 2 promotions

Latest News

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Giuliani files for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay Ga. election workers $148M
Young Thug
Embattled Georgia rapper Young Thug sponsors toy drive from jail
Holiday travelers Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's main...
Holiday travel rush has begun across Georgia, South Carolina
Evans teacher wins spot in Early Childhood Educators of Year