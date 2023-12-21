SLED charges 24-year-old Bamberg man with attempted murder

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a 24-year-old man on Tuesday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Jaquan Patrick Anthony Jones is booked in the Bamberg County Detention Center.

On Dec. 9, on Brinnicker Bridge Road in Bamberg County, Jones allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times, hitting the victim in the face, left hand, and right leg, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, the Bambeg Police Department found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say a 9 mm firearm was later found at an apartment on Creek Side Drive, which was the same apartment Jones was located in after a separate related shooting.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

