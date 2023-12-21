‘Miss Renee’ tries to stop bullying, surprises kids with gifts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four years ago, we introduced you to Genesis Williams, an Academy of Richmond County student who dressed up like Madea.

He visited schools to help raise awareness about bullying through his program “Genesis’s No Bullying Zone.” After a couple of years away, he’s back.

Williams lost his grandma a couple of years ago, and he says that’s why he slowed things down.

He’s continued being active on social media, and he now has millions of followers.

He goes to school in Atlanta now, but he made a trip to Augusta dressed as his character “Miss Renee” for what he calls “Christmas blessing.”

He surprised Cherrelle Wright’s kids.

“I kept it a secret for a long time. That’s why I blindfolded them and everything,” she said.

Wright asked Williams for help four years ago when her daughter had trouble with bullies.

He brought them gifts after showing up dressed as Madea.

Now, with her daughter Carnahlla having trouble transitioning to middle school, Wright made a call.

“Once again, she come to help,” Wright said about Williams’s character. “Come to rescue my baby so my baby can get right back on track again.”

After taking her blindfold off and seeing Miss Renee, Carnahlla quickly ran to her mom and gave her a hug, and then hugged Miss Renee.

“She’s like a sister, a best friend, like everything,” said Carnahlla about Miss Renee.

Williams understands what Carnahlla’s going through. He says his family members have experienced problems with bullying, with one of them taking his life after getting bullied in school.

Williams made it his mission to stop bullying using his characters.

“Miss Renee” is an original one inspired by his late grandma, who was always giving.

This Christmas, he’s doing something she would be proud of.

“To be able to make kids smile again, that’s what it’s all about, kids should be able to... at the age they are now, they should be happy,” Williams said.

He’s bringing happiness to this family as he honors his own.

Williams plans to continue his anti-bullying efforts into the new year.

He also is going to perform standup comedy next year as Miss Renee, including a show right here in Augusta.

