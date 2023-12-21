Mercy Ministries condemned after found with no power, heat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mercy Ministries on Broad Street is condemned after facing multiple violations this month.

On December 7, an official inspection with the Augusta Fire Department found multiple violations. They found the building was operating with no power, which also means no heat.

The only power they had was from a generator. The power was shut-off because they didn’t pay, documents say.

Other violations stem off of the lack of power, like no emergency lighting or inoperable exit signs.

“As of December 8, 2023, Mercy Ministries at 2034 Broad Street has been condemned. Officials with Augusta, Georgia’s Code Enforcement and Augusta Fire Department have been in contact with the owner of the building, giving her 30 days to comply with Augusta’s building codes. Therefore, City officials have not returned to the building since December 7, 2023. However, after 30 days, city officials will return to the property for reinspection to determine if it can be reopened or remain closed,” the city of Augusta told News 12.

As of now, the sign on the building still reads “Condemned.” Right next to it is a whiteboard that reads “Yes we are open.”

Other violations are from the use of the generator and the use of extension cords and power strips being used through the generator.

We made contact with the owner of Mercy Ministries and she tells us that they are going to comply with anything the city requires.

In the past, the building also had issues with over-housing people.

This year, Mercy Ministries has been inspected six different times. They failed four and passed two.

In different occurrences, like in early March, the Fire Department found 28 people preparing to sleep inside on the floor, tables, and chair with no beds in the building.

Two weeks later, officials found two people smoking inside and when asked to put their cigarettes out, they responded saying, “Everyone does it.”

In May, the owner admitted people were staying in the building overnight because of the “lack of any other organization that would allow them to stay overnight.”

SEE ALL OPEN RECORD REQUESTS:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.