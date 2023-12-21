‘It takes a lot’: Shelters prepare to house for those in need amid cold temps

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To help Richmond County residents get through the cold night, Augusta Transit is providing free transportation to local overnight warming shelters, including the Augusta Rescue Mission, Garden City Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Getting those in need to and from takes teamwork and the shelters taking people in are counting on your help.

“That little act of kindness might be the difference between somebody making a decision that day,” said Patrick Feistel, executive director at Garden City Rescue Mission.

Chris Jones, executive director at Augusta Rescue Mission, said: “It takes a lot to run shelters.”

The need is for items like clothes, blankets, hygiene products, and other basic items.

“Maybe someone’s not able to get to a shelter because of transportation. So I think that’s a big deal,” said Jones.

Feistel said: “We sure can’t reach everybody, but we can do our best and make a difference in the ones that do come through here and their lives.”

For safety precautions, shelters are requiring proof of a shelter clearance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to be admitted.

Garden City Rescue Mission can only take people in within their check-in hours of 1-3 p.m. If someone shows up after 3 p.m., they will get help but they’re not guaranteed a bed.

The bus will operate continuously from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Individuals who can’t get to the Broad Street transfer facility and need a ride should call 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m.

People in need of a shelter clearance may go to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office before 5 p.m. to get documentation from the records bureau.

After 5 or if you are unable to go to the records bureau, call 706-821-1080 and a deputy will be sent to provide the clearance.

The bus pickup location will be the Broad Street transfer facility, 1546 Broad St.

Drop-off locations:

Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker St. (Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick St. (Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway)

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St. (Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Augusta is also offering daytime warming centers, and those locations are listed at augustaga.gov.

Augusta Transit will not be providing free transportation to the daytime shelters, but individuals can use Augusta Transit’s normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations. For more information and route planning, call Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.