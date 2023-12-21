I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: $90M heads to Fort Eisenhower for cyber security, child care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $90 million will be heading to Fort Eisenhower when President Joe Biden signs the Defense Authorization Act that’s heading to his desk.

In an exclusive interview, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff told our I-TEAM that the legislation gives the go-ahead for $21 million to fund a new child development center and $70 million to expand classrooms and technology to train cyber warriors.

So far, the bill has passed both the U.S. House and Senate, so it just needs the President’s signature to make it official.

CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Back in January, our I-TEAM first broke the news that Sen. Ossoff was working to secure funding for a new child care facility on post.

Department of Defense data shows more than 11,000 children are on waiting lists at military installations across the country, and Fort Eisenhower is no exception.

“This is going to add capacity for more than 100 additional children in child care facilities on Fort Eisenhower,” said Sen Ossoff.

That’s a big deal, Sen. Ossoff says, because the new facility will mean more than just child care to the men and women in uniform who need it.

“It’s a recruiting issue. It’s a quality-of-life issue. If service members and their spouses with young children don’t have great child care and early childhood education facilities on post, they’re less likely to join,” he said. “They’re less likely to stay in the military.”

Plans for the facility aren’t ready yet, but Sen. Ossoff says he’s hopeful it can open in the next five years, possibly even sooner. There is no word when crews expect to break ground, but we should know more once the Defense Authorization Act has the President’s signature. We’ll keep you posted.

CYBER SECURITY TRAINING

Fort Eisenhower is already the center of all things cyber for the Army, but the Defense Authorization Act is investing even more in training cyber warriors of the future.

Projects are already underway to create state-of-the-art training facilities, but $70 million from the Defense Authorization Act will help expand classrooms and technology.

This summer, we first showed you work on buildings one and two, but it will be about two years before all the new buildings are up and running.

“Cyber professionals are among the most in-demand by employers across the country — not just the big high-tech companies, but also small and medium-sized firms who need cybersecurity professionals and who are adding e-commerce capacity,” said Sen. Ossoff. “This is now more than $70 million that we’ve authorized in order to upgrade the classroom facilities, the learning environment, and the overall experience at the cyber center to sustain Fort Eisenhower’s place as the preeminent cyber facility for the U.S. Army.”

Sen. Ossoff says that competition is why he believes he had support from members of both parties. He says it’s in everyone’s best interest to make sure the best and brightest cyber soldiers are on the front lines.

“That’s an investment in our national security. Having a highly qualified, well-trained cyber force in the U.S. Army protects our nation,” said Sen. Ossoff.

