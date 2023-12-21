Holiday travel rush has begun across Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The holiday rush has begun at Georgia airports and is about to get underway on highways across the two-state region.

AAA projects the second-highest nationwide travel season since 2019.

Officials expect to see pre-pandemic levels and the reason for that is there are no restrictions.

The roads, airports, and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal.

According to AAA, U.S. airports will process 7.5 million air travelers over the Christmas and New Year’s travel period. That surpasses 2019′s record, which was the highest ever.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

A lot of those travelers from the CSRA are passing through Atlanta’s airport – the world’s busiest – either as a starting point or to change planes.

The Transportation Security Administration just finished a big construction project at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s main security checkpoint, so all 18 lanes are now open and fully staffed, which has significantly cut down on wait times.

IN AUGUSTA:

Local talent is providing musical entertainment at the Augusta Regional Airport. Historically, these performers are located in the gate area. However, with renovation going on at Gates 3 and 4, the performers will be in the baggage claim area.

If you’re headed to the Atlanta airport to catch a flight, do yourself a favor and reserve a parking spot ahead of time, which could save you time and money.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on the potential for bad weather during this holiday period. Because of that, the agency reminds travelers they have rights as airline passengers. If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your whole trip because of it, you’re entitled to a refund for the unused transportation, even for nonrefundable tickets. You should also get as well for any bag fee you paid. You’re also entitled to a refund for any other extras you purchased, including seat assignments.

On the road

Over the next two weeks, AAA predicts more than 100 million Americans will be on the roads during what’s expected to be the second-busiest end-of-year travel period in more than two decades.

If you’re driving out of town for the holidays, the busiest days on the road will be Saturday and next Thursday, according to transportation data. AAA says the best time for you to hit the road is before 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the best time to head back home is before noon on either Dec. 26 or Dec. 27.

GAS PRICES:

Georgia: Gas prices Thursday are averaging $3.02 per gallon, up slightly from $2.99 a week earlier. Augusta prices are averaging $2.01.

South Carolina: Prices are averaging $2.88, up from $2.93 a week earlier. Proces in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $2.90.

“I can’t stress that enough if you haven’t made your travel plans consider making them as soon as possible. And working with a travel agent purchasing travel insurance because you know, this time of the year we hear about delays and cancellations,” said Tiffany Wright, spokeswoman for AAA in the Carolinas. “So, you want to ensure that you’re protecting yourself should you encounter any road bumps along the way.”

To help holiday travelers, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures along Georgia interstates, major state routes and roadways near major shopping centers, malls or districts. The suspension will start at 5 a.m. Friday extend through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

South Carolina typically does the same thing on a similar timetable.

In South Carolina, traffic fatalities are at their lowest in years, with 130 fewer deaths than at this point last year.

South Carolina's overall traffic fatalities are at their lowest in years and 130 fewer deaths than at this point last year.

Troopers want to keep it that way .

“That’s 130 of our family members, of our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, who will be home for the holidays,” said Phil Riley, highway safety and justice programs director with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

That’ll mean more law enforcement on the roads and DUI checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.