Giuliani files for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay Ga. election workers $148M

A jury hears powerful evidence against Rudy Giuliani in a defamation trial. (CNN, POOL, WSB, GA HOUSE, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

The former New York City mayor listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts.

Those included hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liabilities, money he owes his lawyers and many millions of dollars in potential legal judgments in lawsuits against him.

EARLIER | Giuliani-targeted election workers seeking to silence him

The biggest of those is the $148 million he was ordered to pay a week ago for making false statements about election workers in Georgia stemming from the 2020 presidential contest.

