GAP Ministries help give those in need a Christmas meal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas right around the corner and the holiday season in full swing, GAP Ministries went beyond their normal Thursday resource day to give those in need the ingredients for some holiday cheer.

They gave away 190 chickens, other sides, and a homemade dessert to make for a holiday meal.

The homemade aspect was something that executive director, Nomi Stanton, says is what makes their organization different.

“What makes the holidays special is people go to someone’s home. Family, people go to their family, but we are an extension of our clients, families like we are their family, and we take that job very seriously,” said Stanton.

As the year comes to a close, more people are in need of a meal.

“The need for food is bigger than ever,” she said.

The face for those in need is evolving too.

“The face of homelessness has definitely changed in our community. We’re seeing more children than we ever have,” said Stanton.

GAP Ministries take any opportunity they can to address the need, like giving out toys so kids have gifts.

“Being able to provide something for their children. I’ve heard multiple times this morning, ‘I didn’t know how I was going to make this happen,’ and ‘I’m so grateful that you all are doing something like this,’” said Stanton.

Something that Stanton has made a priority in doing is making sure kids get coats to battle the cold temperatures.

“There are kids right now that are going to school in T-shirts and it’s really cold,” she said.

Keeping people warm in more ways than one is a priority for volunteers.

“It’s really joyful to see their joy. It’s warm in here and today it’s very cold, so people are here in the warmth not just with the temp, but the warmth of the love that exists and keeps expanding in this place,” said volunteer, Holly Shoaf O’kula.

Moving into 2024, Stanton is ready for whatever and wherever the need is.

“I’m excited about the new year because I feel like we’re gonna have new challenges. And I know that my volunteers, we are ready and we are just going to continue to try to evolve with the needs of the community and fill those needs,” said Stanton.

