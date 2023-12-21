Ga. secretary of state seeks to end general election runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger renewed his call on Georgia lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs.

Raffensperger made his comments Wednesday, less than three weeks before the state General Assembly convenes for the second part of its 2023-24 session.

“Georgia is one of the few remaining states using the General Election Runoff model,” Raffensperger said. “Next year, there will be a contentious presidential election, and families across Georgia will be settling down for the holidays shortly after. Let’s give them a break and take another costly and unnecessary election off the Thanksgiving table.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit this topic next session and eliminate this outdated distraction.”

Raffensperger - who is widely rumored to be a Georgia gubernatorial candidate in 2026 but who has also drawn the ire of some GOP leaders - made the same request last year around this time.

“Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” said Raffensperger, who easily won re-election without a runoff in last month’s midterms. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election Runoff and consider reforms.”

Georgia’s 2022 midterms shattered previous turnout records despite repeated claims from Democrats the state’s new election laws disenfranchise minority voters. The state’s newly drawn legislative and congressional districts are also now in the hands of a federal judge, who is expected to soon decide if they’re constitutional.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly convenes in January and could select from a wide range of options, he said.

A ranked-choice option, which other states have implemented, asks voters to rank their preferred candidate in the case of a runoff on their general election ballot.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.