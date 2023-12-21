Evans teacher wins category in Early Childhood Educators of the Year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans educator is among the three winners of Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning announced Thursday.

Bianca Brown from the Greenbriar School in Evans won in the toddler category.

The program recognizes early education teachers of children ages birth to preschool.

“Child care teachers in infant, toddler, and preschool classes are our champions in the classroom,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “These early childhood educators are laying a solid foundation for children’s academic, physical, and social development. This program rewards professionals who exemplify excellence in caring for Georgia’s youngest learners in child care. Their dedication and commitment to providing high-quality care and early education is impacting the future of our children, our communities, and our state. We are so proud to celebrate and recognize these educators.”

In the infant category, the winner is Noel Weimer from Water Oak Family Child Care Learning Home in Roswell. The winner in the preschool category is Chantelle Hester from Smart Starters Academy Family Child Care Learning Home in Savannah.

They will receive $3,000 for their personal use, $2,000 for a classroom makeover, and up to $2,500 to cover travel costs and stipends for substitute teachers as the teacher fulfills their duties as educators of the year.

