Embattled Georgia rapper Young Thug sponsors toy drive from jail

The Trap Music Museum hosted a toy distribution and prayer service Thursday called “In Spirit of Service” celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Embattled Atlanta rapper Young Thug is giving back to his community this holiday, despite remaining in jail during the criminal trial against him.

MORE | Federal charges detailed in Ga. rapper Quando Rondo’s case

The initiative was sponsored by Jeffrey Williams, better known as Young Thug, fellow Atlanta rap artist Pee Wee Roscoe and Nexus Church.

Organizers say the local rappers’ stories highlight compassion, resilience, and children feeling loved during the holiday season.

