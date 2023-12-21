Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Another cold night in the 20s. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will bring another cold night to the CSRA. Seasonable temperatures Friday into the weekend. Next chance for rain shows up Christmas Day.

Partly cloudy skies tonight into early Thursday. Cold temperatures this evening into tonight. Morning lows will be cold again in the mid-20s early Thursday. The winter solstice is Thursday marking the first astronomical day of winter. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light out of the north.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday with morning lows near 30° and highs near 60°. This weekend looks warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s and morning lows in the upper 30s. Not much rain in the forecast this week, but our next system could bring us some rain by Christmas Day next Monday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Winter
Winter(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
7 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA
Jesse Phillip Brassell
Former S.C. Highway Patrol trooper charged with biting child
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in crash that killed man in Columbia County
From left: Calvin Chew and Lateisha Mosquera
Richmond County chief deputy’s retirement brings 2 promotions
Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Another cold night in the 20s. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Another cold night in the 20s. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - FRIGID lows again tonight
Another cold night in the 20s. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast - FRIGID lows again tonight
FAWE
First Alert Weather Extra