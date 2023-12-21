Crews fight structure fire on Ruby Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews on Thursday afternoon battled a structure and car fire on the 2200 block of Ruby Drive.

The fire was reported at 3:12 p.m., according to the agency. There was a second alarm at 3:20 p.m.

A view from News 12′s Beech Island camera showed a massive plume of smoke rising from that direction.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, there was one person in the home at the time of the fire, but there are no injuries.

Officials say the fire was put out around 4:10 p.m.

The fire comes just three days after a family lost virtually everything in a house fire on Apricot Drive .

Once temperatures dip like they have been doing, fire risks tend to rise.

One factor is space heaters, which can be a fire hazard if they’re not used carefully.

Just late last week, authorities said a deadly September fire outside Sandersville was accidental . But authorities said investigators found the remnants of several space heaters near where the fire started. And no smoke detectors were in the apartment at 470 Middle Hill Road.

“When the temperature drops each winter, we often see a corresponding increase in home heating equipment fires,” Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

When using heating equipment this winter, he said to heed these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heating equipment.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

Choose a space heater with a thermostat control, overheat protection, and an auto-shut off feature in case it tips over.

Have a qualified professional install stationary heating equipment, including water heaters or central heating equipment.

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.

The Red Cross is also trying to educate people about the dangers of home fires, too.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross said its home fire campaign has saved at least 2,002 lives – including 240 in Georgia – by educating families about fire safety. To learn more, visit redcross.org/homefires.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.