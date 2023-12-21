Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Day with a Deputy’ event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s 21st edition of “Day with a Deputy” took place on Thursday.

Kids were selected by their school counselors to go shopping with Columbia County deputies.

Officials say the event is to help out kids who may not get a Christmas present and to help them see police officers and not be scared.

“This is actually my favorite event of the year for the sheriff’s office. It’s what I call my number one baby. I love this event. I look forward to this event every year. It’s just knowing you’re making a difference in someone else’s life. Without this event, these kids may not have a Christmas,” said Sergeant Daniel Massey.

He said the event allowed him to get a different perspective on the community as well.

