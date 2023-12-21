2 Aiken County athletes commit to play D1 college football

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken’s Terrence Smith signed his letter of intent to play with the University of Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

Smith is an all-around athlete. He made the switch to quarterback for the Thoroughbreds while doubling as a wide receiver.

This past season, he had more than 2,600 yards under his belt between passing, rushing, and receiving.

The University of Connecticut recruited him as a wideout — a position he’s happy to move back into full-time.

It was the university’s commitment to him that made this decision easy.

“It just really shows that they really cared about me and he came to watch one of my basketball games and that’s not even my main sport. And so, it just shows that they really want me and stuff,” said Smith.

Head Coach Chris Hamilton said: “When he was in eighth grade, and he was coming over and we just knew he was a special talent. I don’t think we all how special he was going to be.”

Hamilton used the word special countless times when it came down to Smith’s impact on the Thoroughbreds.

Smith said: “I’m going to definitely miss my QB days. It was fun. It was a great opportunity to play for South Aiken High School.”

Also in Aiken County...

Midland Valley’s Traevon Dunbar announced his commitment to West Virginia on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

He last visited there earlier this month.

He had over 3,000 rushing yards this year and 42 touchdowns. That’s an average of a 3A game.

