1 dead after crash with 18-wheeler on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash with an 18-wheeler on Gordon Highway at Tubman Home Road on Wednesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 6:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle that struck the rear end of an 18-wheeler log truck stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:19 p.m., according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

As holiday travel ramps up in the CSRA, the week before Christmas is off to a deadly start with fatal collisions in Aiken, Bamberg and Orangeburg counties that followed a rash of other deadly wrecks in the CSRA.

