Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead after crash with 18-wheeler on Gordon Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash with an 18-wheeler on Gordon Highway at Tubman Home Road on Wednesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 6:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle that struck the rear end of an 18-wheeler log truck stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:19 p.m., according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

As holiday travel ramps up in the CSRA, the week before Christmas is off to a deadly start with fatal collisions in Aiken, Bamberg and Orangeburg counties that followed a rash of other deadly wrecks in the CSRA.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton
Suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 22-year-old
South Carolina Highway Patrol
6 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA
No one was hurt in the fire that broke out around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of...
‘Love that we have is keeping us strong’: Family loses it all in fire

Latest News

Augusta shelters
‘It takes a lot’: Shelters prepare to house for those in need amid cold temps
‘It takes a lot’: Shelters prepare to house for those in need amid cold temps
Ginger Bee Boutique
CSRA small businesses prepare for last-minute shoppers
CSRA small businesses prepare for last-minute shoppers