What the Tech: Gadgets to fit inside Christmas stockings

Ironkey flash drives have added security, requiring a passcode to see what’s on the drive.(WTOK)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In all our years, the stockings were hung by the chimney with care, but no one really cared about them on Christmas morning.

In many homes, the stocking is the last thing people check. Tech gadgets are small enough to fit inside those stockings, and if one happens to find its place in there, won’t that be a surprise?

Here are a few to consider. Anyone who uses a computer can use extra storage. The Kingston Ironkey flash drives hold up to half a terabyte of data.

That’s especially good for people who work remotely. You can work from a smartphone, but typing a lot from the keypad isn’t easy.

A portable Bluetooth keyboard will be a pleasant surprise.

A portable keyboard from iClever is not much bigger than a standard phone but folds out to reveal keys and a trackpad.

A mini-tripod for their phone is great for creators or anyone who takes a lot of photos. Joby tripods are easy to use, the legs are adjustable, and they’re small enough to take anywhere. Everyone can use an extra flashlight.

The Anker Bolder flashlight is pocket-size but provides a super bright 900 lumens that’s adjustable. Rechargeable battery that lasts for months.

And the Nanopresso is a portable espresso maker. Pack the capsule with coffee grounds, and fill it with hot water.

They can press their hot cup of joe wherever they are. It even has a built-in cup. Believe it or not all of the things we just mentioned fit in one stocking and there’s still room enough for some candy. That’s probably better than what they found in there last Christmas.

