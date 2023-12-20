Federal charges detailed in Ga. rapper Quando Rondo’s case

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Multiple defendants including a Savannah rapper Quando Rondo have been charged in a partially unsealed 14-count federal indictment alleging involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Savannah area.

The rapper had already been arrested and pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

The indictment in USA v. Grant et al. alleges that the defendants conspired starting at least as early as January 2021 to possess and distribute illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and penalties, followed by a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“As our law enforcement partners continue to identify, infiltrate and disrupt drug trafficking operations threatening the safety of our community, we remain dedicated to complementing their efforts by holding accountable those involved in these criminal enterprises,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg.

The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. Three defendants still are being sought.

Those named in the partially unsealed indictment include:

Tremaine Grant, a/k/a “Trench,” 24, of Savannah.

Laron Thompson, a/k/a “Hollywood,” 38, of Savannah.

Tyquian Bowman, a/k/a “Quando Rondo,” 24, of Savannah.

Donald Davis, a/k/a “Lil’ D,” 29, of Savannah.

Ty’Sean Davis, a/k/a “Stro,” 21, of Savannah.

Jarrell Palmer, a/k/a “Rel,” 36, of Pooler.

Thompson and Grant also face drug distribution charges. Grant and Palmer are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and Grant and Thompson face firearms charges.

The indictment provides notice of forfeiture of seven seized handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Two additional defendants – Robert Moss, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 32, and Brandon McCall Williams, a/k/a “Lil’ B,” a/k/a “Dough Boy,” 32, both of Savannah – were already arraigned in connection with a partially unsealed indictment charging them in a related drug-trafficking conspiracy and alleging their involvement in a Sept. 2021 Savannah carjacking in which the victim was shot and wounded. An additional defendant is still being sought.

Bowman was already facing state charges in Chatham County Superior Court, where a grand jury indicted him in June. He’s charged in the state case with being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring to sell marijuana and buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

