Richmond County chief deputy’s retirement brings 2 promotions

From left: Calvin Chew and Lateisha Mosquera
From left: Calvin Chew and Lateisha Mosquera(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Col. Calvin Chew has been promoted to chief deputy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced Wednesday.

He’ll succeed Patrick Clayton, who’s retiring.

Lateisha Mosquera has been promoted to chief of staff.

Chew has been third in command of the agency, just below Clayton. Now he’ll be No. 2, just under Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

Mosquera has been serving as director of criminal intelligence and the records bureau.

Clayton announced several weeks ago that he would be retiring, so his exit is no surprise.

