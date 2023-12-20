Submit Photos/Videos
Make sure your child’s car seat is secure at this Grovetown seminar

By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is holding a car seat safety check and installation seminar on Thursday.

The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grovetown Municipal Court.

We caught up with them about why it is important and what preparations they have to make before the event.

“People have died, lost their lives, have injuries, have been ejected from vehicles because they were not properly seat belted in the vehicle. You could also get fined by law enforcement because there are laws against not proper installation of the seat in a vehicle,” said Robert Eastman, assistant chief of police.

They can also provide booster seats and will help install seats if needed.

You can also visit the Grovetown Police Department, Columbia County Fire and Rescue Station Six, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to get your seatbelt and car seat checked.

