‘Love that we have is keeping us strong’: Family loses it all in fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house fire just days before Christmas couldn’t have come at a worse time for an Augusta family of 11.

No one was hurt in the fire that broke out around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane at Papaya Street.

But there was material loss.

“We just lost everything in the mess of the fire, and again we’re just completely grateful that, you know, that our kids made it out, my mom made it out safely,” said Jaquilla Williams, mother of the eight kids who lived in the home.

The Red Cross is helping after the electrical fire, but that’s a temporary bridge.

“We’re sheltered at the moment, because there’s things that we’re going to need because we did lose everything at this time,” Williams said.

She said the family – which also includes her mother, kids and fiance, Robert McCullough – is grateful to members of the Garrett Elementary community who reached out to offer help, as did neighbors.

“It’s an unfortunate accident,” McCullough said. “I’m just extremely grateful and humbled that the kids came out safely, unharmed, and I appreciate the schools, the community, the neighborhood, the neighborhood association president, Mr. Travis. ... I’d like to thank them all. We’re extremely grateful.”

The family could use some help getting into a home to rent, and any financial help with a deposit or first month’s rent would help, too.

Williams said she wants to make sure her kids feel safe and that they have a home.

And that they enjoy Christmas.

“Christmas time is coming up, and a majority of the gifts did get lost in that fire. so anything that anyone would be able to help donate would be extremely helpful,” she said.

It’s winter, and it’s cold, and the kids have to go back to school in two weeks.

“So it’s just extra and added weight on our family right now,” she said.

“We definitely are in need of clothing, food, shoes, book bags – all of that did get lost in that fire,” she said. “So we’re currently looking for anything. We’re currently starting from rock bottom right now.”

Even with everything they lost, the family realizes they’re lucky they still have each other, and that they’ll pull through the struggle together.

“The love that we have is keeping us strong,” Williams said, “and the faith that we have, as well.”

Heat your home safely

When it comes to house fires, we’re in an especially dangerous time of year.

Once temperatures dip, more people start using space heaters to stay warm, and unless used safely, they can be a fire hazard.

Just late last week, authorities said a deadly September fire outside Sandersville was accidental . But authorities said investigators found the remnants of several space heaters near where the fire started. And no smoke detectors were in the apartment at 470 Middle Hill Road.

“When the temperature drops each winter, we often see a corresponding increase in home heating equipment fires,” Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

When using heating equipment this winter, he said to heed these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heating equipment.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

Choose a space heater with a thermostat control, overheat protection, and an auto-shut off feature in case it tips over.

Have a qualified professional install stationary heating equipment, including water heaters or central heating equipment.

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.

The Red Cross is also trying to educate people about the dangers of home fires, too.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross said its home fire campaign has saved at least 2,002 lives – including 240 in Georgia – by educating families about fire safety. To learn more, visit redcross.org/homefires.

