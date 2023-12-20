Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Heater catches Powell Pond Road home on fire in Aiken

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graniteville Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a house fire caused by a heater early Wednesday morning on Powell Pond Road, according to authorities.

According to Aiken County dispatch, crews were on the scene as of 6:15 a.m. and the scene was clear as of 6:40 a.m.

The fire was reported to be on the 1100 block of Powell Pond Road in Aiken, officials say.

There were no injures reported, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton
Suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 22-year-old
David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane.
As temps dip days before Christmas, fire takes home from 11 people

Latest News

Counseling center holds gift-wrapping event to keep its doors open
3 dead after tractor-trailer crash in Orangeburg County
Emergency responders worked Tuesday to rescue a man trapped in a hole at a Paulding County...
Worker rescued after being trapped in hopper for hours at Paulding County concrete facility
South Carolina Highway Patrol
3 dead after tractor-trailer crash in Orangeburg County