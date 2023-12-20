Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

A Georgia chemical plant that closed after erupting in flames in April will be dismantled next year

An estimated 100 households were ordered to evacuate within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise...
An estimated 100 households were ordered to evacuate within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant, mostly because of potential smoke hazards.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia chemical plant that shut down after a raging fire in the spring will be dismantled next year as the owner works to sell the property, according to company officials.

It will take most of 2024 to remove buildings and otherwise clear the Pinova plant site in coastal Brunswick, company operations director Ron Kurtz told Glynn County commissioners at a Tuesday meeting. He said decommissioning of the plant should be complete by next December.

Residents within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of the plant were told to shelter in their homes in April when a large fire broke out at the 300-acre (121 hectare) industrial site, which produced resins used in glues and other adhesives. Firefighters spent weeks closely watching the site to ensure the blaze didn’t rekindle.

Pinova announced over the summer that it was permanently closing the Brunswick plant, which employed more than 200 workers, local news outlets reported.

Kurtz told commissioners Tuesday that the company’s goal is to prepare the site for a new owner that can help fill a economic void created by the plant closing.

“This void has to be filled,” Kurtz said. “We have to look out for everyone in this county,”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
7 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Jesse Phillip Brassell
Former S.C. Highway Patrol trooper charged with biting child
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in crash that killed man in Columbia County
From left: Calvin Chew and Lateisha Mosquera
Richmond County chief deputy’s retirement brings 2 promotions

Latest News

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Giuliani files for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay Ga. election workers $148M
Young Thug
Embattled Georgia rapper Young Thug sponsors toy drive from jail
Holiday travelers Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's main...
Holiday travel rush has begun across Georgia, South Carolina
Evans teacher wins category in Early Childhood Educators of the Year
Workers discovered the wallet in a walled off closet during a renovation.
Plaza Theatre returns lost wallet 65 years later