Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been granted bond for a federal drug charge.

Quando Rondo, whose legal name is Tyquian Bowman, was granted a $100,000 bond Thursday and will be placed on house arrest at his Richmond Hill home and will be subject to a location monitoring device.

Bowman faces one drug charge as part of a federal indictment. The drug trafficking conspiracy he’s accused of being involved with includes meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Bowman was already out on bond for state-level drug and gang charges at the time of his arrest on these federal charges.

Federal prosecutors played several wiretapped phone conversations including a recorded phone call from jail and a screenshot from one of Bowman’s latest songs called “Ducc Da Feds” that they say shows the rapper poses a danger to his daughter and the community plus connects him to drugs, firearms, and criminal street gangs while also showing that he violated the terms of release from his state charges.

Bowman’s lawyer called those accusations offensive and called the rapper’s aunt, uncle, and manager to the stand to detail how they say the rapper was able to overcome hardships in the foster care system as a kid and create a successful music career.

They also highlighted Bowman’s ties to the area and said that he has given back to the community.

The presiding judge said he took several factors into consideration but ultimately did grant Bowman a $100,000 unsecured bond.

The indictment in USA v. Grant et al. alleges Bowman and other defendants conspired starting at least as early as January 2021 to possess and distribute illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and penalties, followed by a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“As our law enforcement partners continue to identify, infiltrate and disrupt drug trafficking operations threatening the safety of our community, we remain dedicated to complementing their efforts by holding accountable those involved in these criminal enterprises,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg.

The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. Three defendants still are being sought.

Those named in the partially unsealed indictment include:

Tremaine Grant, a/k/a “Trench,” 24, of Savannah.

Laron Thompson, a/k/a “Hollywood,” 38, of Savannah.

Tyquian Bowman, a/k/a “Quando Rondo,” 24, of Savannah.

Donald Davis, a/k/a “Lil’ D,” 29, of Savannah.

Ty’Sean Davis, a/k/a “Stro,” 21, of Savannah.

Jarrell Palmer, a/k/a “Rel,” 36, of Pooler.

Thompson and Grant also face drug distribution charges. Grant and Palmer are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and Grant and Thompson face firearms charges.

The indictment provides notice of forfeiture of seven seized handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Two additional defendants – Robert Moss, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 32, and Brandon McCall Williams, a/k/a “Lil’ B,” a/k/a “Dough Boy,” 32, both of Savannah – were already arraigned in connection with a partially unsealed indictment charging them in a related drug-trafficking conspiracy and alleging their involvement in a Sept. 2021 Savannah carjacking in which the victim was shot and wounded. An additional defendant is still being sought.

Bowman was already facing state charges in Chatham County Superior Court, where a grand jury indicted him in June. He’s charged in the state case with being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring to sell marijuana and buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

