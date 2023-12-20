Ga. preachers see pope’s shift on same-sex couples as ‘small big step’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia faith leaders are reacting to a new progressive decree from the Catholic Church, allowing their priests to bless same-sex couples but stopping short of actually recognizing same-sex marriages.

The decision, which directly contradicts a stance taken by the church only two years ago, came on Monday in a new document titled “Fiducia Supplicans: On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings.”

Saying in 2021 that God “cannot bless a sin,” the pivot is seen as a huge step for the Vatican and for Pope Francis’ well-established platform of allowing more acceptance of Catholic LGBTQ worshipers.

Approving the doctrine one day after his 87th birthday and just a week before Christmas, the Pope stressed that marriage in the eyes of the Catholic Church remains between a man and a woman. Some religious leaders, even those from other denominations, would like to see bolder steps in the future.

“I thought it was exciting, I thought it was a welcome step,” said Rev. Colin Holtz, an associate pastor with the Baptist LGBTQ-friendly church at Ponce and Highland. “I thought, nevertheless, it is still short of where this church is and where a lot of churches like ours already are.”

The issue of LGBTQ equality has been bubbling in Catholicism for many years and has caused schisms lately in the Christian Reformed Church, and the Methodist and Presbyterian denominations.

It’s also a global signal from the Vatican that will impact the world’s 1.35 billion Catholics.

“I saw someone call it a small big step forward because the Catholic church is global,” said Holtz. “So in some places, this is going to land with a massive shock, and in other places, like in the U.S., where we have legalized marriage, this is going to seem like a small step or an almost legalistic argument.”

The new decree suggests that same-sex couples can receive a blessing during a meeting with a faith leader or on a visit to a shrine, but priests are to refuse blessings that could be deciphered as an endorsement of same-sex marriage.

For LGBTQ congregants, it’s a step towards more inclusion, but one that Holtz describes as being part of a “two step forward, one step back” pattern. The idea that the doctrine needed authoring at all still, in many minds, indicates an inferiority of LGBTQ worshipers in the Catholic faith.

“There’s been a tension in recent years where more and more churches have been pressed to be honest about where they stand,” said Holtz. “For a long time, churches, I think, got away with saying we’re welcoming, we’re open to everyone. And there is more and more pressure I think, rightly, to simply be honest. If you affirm and include LGBTQ folks, say that. If you do not, say that too.”

