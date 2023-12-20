Ga. group works to raise women veterans’ voices

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They served our country but now, some feel their stories are invisible. Several female veterans are finding support and sisterhood through an organization of 5,000 members strong.

There is often power in visibility, in finding a platform where you can tell your story, where people are listening.

“It is like we don’t exist, we are invisible,” said Amy Stevens, a Navy veteran, with Georgia Military Women.

“A lot of times as women we are not being seen,” said Martina Schmidt, an Air Force veteran, with the She Served Initiative.

Women all over the state are finding that platform in Georgia Military Women. It is a Facebook and social networking group but they have in-person meet-ups, and they have created a sisterhood.

“Any branch, any age, any era,” said Stevens, “We are girlfriends. This is not about getting services necessarily although we do help with that. We want you to have somebody in your life that you can get together with. Someone who knows what it is like to serve. We don’t have to explain anything because we have all been there, done that.”

The group is not politically affiliated but they do have to work with politicians at times to advocate for policy change. They focus on issues surrounding PTSD, military sexual trauma, breast cancer and access to mammograms.

“What we do is we keep on showing up and saying, ‘Okay, look at us,’” said Stevens.

Schmidt is also a member of Georgia Military Women. She empowers female veterans through the She Served Initiative, her nonprofit, but finds encouragement herself through Georgia Military Women.

“Nothing is ever intentional or in a mean-spirited way it is just that the image of a veteran is typically a male,” said Schmidt. “That is what Georgia Military Women does very well is give us a voice.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.