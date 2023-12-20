Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. group works to raise women veterans’ voices

Female veterans are finding support and sisterhood through a Georgia group with thousands of members.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They served our country but now, some feel their stories are invisible. Several female veterans are finding support and sisterhood through an organization of 5,000 members strong.

There is often power in visibility, in finding a platform where you can tell your story, where people are listening.

“It is like we don’t exist, we are invisible,” said Amy Stevens, a Navy veteran, with Georgia Military Women.

“A lot of times as women we are not being seen,” said Martina Schmidt, an Air Force veteran, with the She Served Initiative.

Women all over the state are finding that platform in Georgia Military Women. It is a Facebook and social networking group but they have in-person meet-ups, and they have created a sisterhood.

“Any branch, any age, any era,” said Stevens, “We are girlfriends. This is not about getting services necessarily although we do help with that. We want you to have somebody in your life that you can get together with. Someone who knows what it is like to serve. We don’t have to explain anything because we have all been there, done that.”

The group is not politically affiliated but they do have to work with politicians at times to advocate for policy change. They focus on issues surrounding PTSD, military sexual trauma, breast cancer and access to mammograms.

“What we do is we keep on showing up and saying, ‘Okay, look at us,’” said Stevens.

Schmidt is also a member of Georgia Military Women. She empowers female veterans through the She Served Initiative, her nonprofit, but finds encouragement herself through Georgia Military Women.

“Nothing is ever intentional or in a mean-spirited way it is just that the image of a veteran is typically a male,” said Schmidt. “That is what Georgia Military Women does very well is give us a voice.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton
Suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 22-year-old
David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane.
As temps dip days before Christmas, fire takes home from 11 people

Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Ga. preachers see pope’s shift on same-sex couples as ‘small big step’
Letter written to Georgia Senators to support HB 30
Augusta pastor, others push lawmakers for antisemitism legislation
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
Georgia faith leaders support antisemitism bill
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County.
Person killed in single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County