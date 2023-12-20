Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former S.C. Highway Patrol trooper charged with biting child

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Colleton County man who is accused of biting a child in the face.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Colleton County man who is accused of biting a child in the face.

Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with cruelty to children, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate the matter, but a release from SLED does not specify why deputies called them in.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed Brassell was employed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for approximately 27 months. A spokesperson with the department said he held the rank of Trooper First Class and was last assigned to Troop 6, Post B.

An arrest warrant states Brassell admitted to intentionally biting the 2-year-old victim, causing a bite mark on the victim’s right cheek. The incident happened on Sept. 20 in Cottageville, court documents state.

The case will be investigated by the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The release states that unit is a collaboration between the 1st and 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Offices.

“It consists of senior-level attorneys and investigators, who work with law enforcement agencies to review officer-involved shootings, alleged public corruption, and other use of force cases within their circuits,” Wunderlich said.

The Department of Public Safety placed Brassell under suspension without pay on Sept. 22. He officially resigned from the agency on Dec. 15, according to the department.

Brassell was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, a booking photo was not yet available on the jail’s website.

MORE | Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton
Suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 22-year-old
David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
House fire on Apricot Lane
CSRA sees flare-up in house fires as temps dip, holiday nears

Latest News

SCHP
4 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI shows up at home of S.C. cross-burning suspects
Ironkey flash drives have added security, requiring a passcode to see what’s on the drive.
What the Tech: Gadgets to fit inside Christmas stockings
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in crash that killed man in Columbia County
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Ga. politicians react to Colo. decision to bar Trump from ballot