Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton
Suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 22-year-old
David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane.
As temps dip days before Christmas, fire takes home from 11 people

Latest News

The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a...
Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, , the AP learns
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
GRAPHIC WARNING: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are more often becoming violence...
GRAPHIC: Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on the rise
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in...
Madonna reveals she was in medically induced coma