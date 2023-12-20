Deputies, K9s bust smuggling by drone at Washington State Prison

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been arrested after attempting to drop off contraband by drone at Washington State Prison on Sunday, according to authorities.

Authorities say at 10:20 p.m., a Washington County Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle while performing a security check near the Dollar General store in Davisboro.

After further investigation, it was found that the driver had brought someone to Davisboro and dropped them off to make a drop at Washington State Prison, authorities say.

Shortly after, the other party was apprehended close by, according to authorities. K9 Lulu also located the drone and contraband near where the suspect was taken into custody.

Two suspects charged in connection:

Hillary Jackson, 31, of Brunswick, Georgia, was arrested and charged with trading with inmates, items prohibited by inmates, illegal use of an unmanned aircraft system, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce

Jonathan Lodge, 35, of Camilla, Georgia, was also arrested and charged with trading with inmates, items prohibited by inmates, illegal use of an unmanned aircraft system, and pills to be kept in original container. Lodge was also found to have an outstanding probation warrant from Decatur for aggravated assault

Back in October, two suspects were caught using a drone to commit illegal activity at the state prison.

