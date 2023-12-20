Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will bring another cold night to the CSRA. Seasonable temperatures Friday into the weekend. Next chance for rain shows up Christmas Day.

Partly cloudy skies tonight into early Thursday. Cold temperatures this evening into tonight. Morning lows will be cold again in the mid-20s early Thursday. The winter solstice is Thursday marking the first astronomical day of winter. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light out of the north.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday with morning lows near 30° and highs near 60°. This weekend looks warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s and morning lows in the upper 30s. Not much rain in the forecast this week, but our next system could bring us some rain by Christmas Day next Monday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

The Sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn Thursday - marking the winter solstice and the shortest amount of daylight for the northern hemisphere. (WRDW)

