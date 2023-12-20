CSRA sees flare-up in house fires as temps dip, holiday nears

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures dropping to the lowest of the season so far, the CSRA is seeing a rash of house fires.

A blaze Monday in Augusta left 11 people without shelter ahead of Christmas, and one on Wednesday morning was blamed on a heater in Aiken County.

No one was hurt in the Aiken County fire in the 1100 block of Powell Pond Road. It was reported at 6:15 a.m. and crews had left by 6:40 a.m., so it was apparently minor.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is helping 11 people affected by a fire that engulfed a home in Augusta just two days earlier.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane at Papaya Street, with heavy flames pouring from the roofline.

Much of the brick home was left standing, but the residents had no home to return to.

After the fire, the Red Cross said it provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the 11 people affected.

The residents included eight children under age 15, two parents and a grandparent.

The family said it was an electrical fire.

Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane. (WRDW/WAGT)

Heat your home safely

When it comes to house fires, we’re in an especially dangerous time of year.

Once temperatures dip, more people start using space heaters to stay warm, and unless used safely, they can be a fire hazard.

Just late last week, authorities said a deadly September fire outside Sandersville was accidental . But authorities said investigators found the remnants of several space heaters near where the fire started. And no smoke detectors were in the apartment at 470 Middle Hill Road.

“When the temperature drops each winter, we often see a corresponding increase in home heating equipment fires,” Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

When using heating equipment this winter, he said to heed these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heating equipment.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

Choose a space heater with a thermostat control, overheat protection, and an auto-shut off feature in case it tips over.

Have a qualified professional install stationary heating equipment, including water heaters or central heating equipment.

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.

The Red Cross is also trying to educate people about the dangers of home fires, too.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross said its home fire campaign has saved at least 2,002 lives – including 240 in Georgia – by educating families about fire safety. To learn more, visit redcross.org/homefires.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.