Crews battle house fire on Powell Pond Road in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graniteville Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a house fire caused by a heater early Wednesday morning on Powell Pond Road, according to authorities.

According to Aiken County dispatch, crews were on the scene as of 6:15 a.m. and the scene was clear as of 6:40 a.m.

The fire was reported to be on the 1100 block of Powell Pond Road in Aiken, officials say.

There were no injures reported, according to authorities.

