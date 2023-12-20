Crews battle house fire on Powell Pond Road in Aiken
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graniteville Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a house fire caused by a heater early Wednesday morning on Powell Pond Road, according to authorities.
According to Aiken County dispatch, crews were on the scene as of 6:15 a.m. and the scene was clear as of 6:40 a.m.
The fire was reported to be on the 1100 block of Powell Pond Road in Aiken, officials say.
There were no injures reported, according to authorities.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.