Counseling center holds gift-wrapping event to keep its doors open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family Counseling Center of the CSRA is currently fighting to get $80,000 by the end of the year or closing their doors might be a reality.

The center helps the underinsured get mental health services. They’ve been doing this for 47 years, as it’s a growing need in our area.

“Every dollar counts at this point,” said Tiffany Betts, the business manager for the Family Counseling Center. “Any support that we can get tonight we’re very thankful for so we’re doing everything we can to try to keep the doors open.”

They held a gift-wrapping fundraiser on Tuesday to get more donations. Everyone at the center is involved to get as much as possible.

“We have employees. We have volunteers and board members, and there’s about six or eight of us tonight helping out,” said Betts.

The center has served more than 400 clients this year, 170 being kids.

Their waitlist sits at more than 180 because they say they’re a service no one else in our area provides.

“We see many patients who are underinsured or with no insurance at all. That would probably be getting no services elsewhere, and just to see the difference in the last year that I’ve been here and the people that come through the doors and just the change that we’ve seen. We don’t want to take that away from this community,” said Betts.

They’re appreciative of anyone who has answered the call to help.

“We’re just beyond grateful for every person that’s going to walk through the door tonight. Not only for, you know, us and our staff, but also for the ones that were still able to help in the community by having the doors open,” said Betts.

For more information, visit the Family Counseling Center of the CSRA’s website.

