Border Bash Foundation presents $36K check to local groups

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Border Bash Foundation helped Christmas come a little early for some local non-profits.

Border Bash made $36,000 this year, and they donated that money to multiple groups like Child Enrichment, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and the Center for New Beginnings.

This year was the 30th Annual Border Bash.

Last year, the foundation raised $980,000 for local organizations .

