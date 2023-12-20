Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta pastor, others push lawmakers for antisemitism legislation

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta pastor is among several faith leaders from more than a dozen Evangelical Christian groups asking state lawmakers to create a legal definition for antisemitism.

Dr. Marty Baker, lead pastor of Stevens Creek Church, is among the faith leaders joining forces under the name Christians United for Israel.

Ester Panish, the only Jewish member of the Georgia House of Representatives, said a letter written by the pastors brought her hope that the legislation she sponsored might pass.

“It took a weight off because many Jews feel alone right now. Given what’s going on in the world, this makes us feel less alone,” said Panich.

According to a study from the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks are on the rise. Antisemitic incidents increased by 35% between 2021 and 2022.

READ THE LETTER:

Antisemitic flyers have been left in driveways across Georgia. The flyers are protected under free speech, but for hate crimes, this bill would add tougher penalties for someone committing a crime because of someone’s race, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation or national origin.

“I never thought we’d see it here but it’s on our shores, it’s on our doorsteps. It’s as if the sewers have opened up and people are just able to spew whatever they want as hatred against Jews,” said Panich.

The next step for the bill is a vote from the Senate. Panich said she’s cautiously optimistic the bill will pass this next legislative session.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton
Suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 22-year-old
David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane.
As temps dip days before Christmas, fire takes home from 11 people

Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Ga. preachers see pope’s shift on same-sex couples as ‘small big step’
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
Georgia faith leaders support antisemitism bill
Members of Georgia Military Women
Ga. group works to raise women veterans’ voices
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County.
Person killed in single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County