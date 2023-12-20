Augusta pastor, others push lawmakers for antisemitism legislation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta pastor is among several faith leaders from more than a dozen Evangelical Christian groups asking state lawmakers to create a legal definition for antisemitism.

Dr. Marty Baker, lead pastor of Stevens Creek Church, is among the faith leaders joining forces under the name Christians United for Israel.

Ester Panish, the only Jewish member of the Georgia House of Representatives, said a letter written by the pastors brought her hope that the legislation she sponsored might pass.

“It took a weight off because many Jews feel alone right now. Given what’s going on in the world, this makes us feel less alone,” said Panich.

According to a study from the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks are on the rise. Antisemitic incidents increased by 35% between 2021 and 2022.

READ THE LETTER:

Antisemitic flyers have been left in driveways across Georgia. The flyers are protected under free speech, but for hate crimes, this bill would add tougher penalties for someone committing a crime because of someone’s race, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation or national origin.

“I never thought we’d see it here but it’s on our shores, it’s on our doorsteps. It’s as if the sewers have opened up and people are just able to spew whatever they want as hatred against Jews,” said Panich.

The next step for the bill is a vote from the Senate. Panich said she’s cautiously optimistic the bill will pass this next legislative session.

