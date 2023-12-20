Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta bars prepare for early News Year’s Eve celebrations

By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been following the recent revelation that Augusta bars won’t be celebrating the new year on December 31.

Due to Sunday alcohol sales laws, Richmond County already used its one annual Sunday on the Super Bowl.

But we found that the law wasn’t enforced everywhere back in 2017.

This year, businesses downtown and across Richmond County are trying out themes like “Almost New Year’s Eve” or “New Year’s Eve Eve”.

Despite the effort this year, we discovered the law wasn’t enforced the last time we were in this situation back in 2017.

EARLIER | Augusta bar owners ‘disappointed’ over dry New Year’s Eve decision

Booze, hats, and dancing feet are normal pictures for ringing in the new year, but back on December 31, 2017, it technically wasn’t allowed.

Through some online digging, we found a New Year’s Eve event from Edge Night Club off Gordon Highway.

It showcases a photo gallery of more than two dozen pictures of people celebrating the new year.

Despite this, an open records request through the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows no incident reports were made back about illegal Sunday sales for Washington Road, Broad Street, or Gordon Highway.

It’s part of the ‘lack of enforcement’ Augusta’s Planning and Development Department mentioned a few weeks ago.

Regardless, bars and businesses we’ve talked to have accepted their fate for this December 31 and are trying to keep spirits high.

“Unfortunately, it’s on Sunday and we have these laws that will impact those particular businesses, my heart goes out for them as well, but just coming out and having a great time,” said Veronica Simpkins, owner of the band Phase 360.

Phase 360 is performing at the downtown Marriott on December 30. They’re trying to keep things on a high note despite the slowdown for bars.

“Fellowship, family, fun,” said Simpkins.

The sheriff’s office says they have no plans to deviate from their normal enforcement practices on New Year’s.

