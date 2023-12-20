Submit Photos/Videos
Details emerge in crash that killed man in Columbia County crash

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now have the details of a Columbia County crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man on Dec. 8.

Around 1:30 p.m., Eugene Hester was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier when he was killed after a crash on Interstate 20 near mile marker 194.5, according to the crash report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

A 32-year-old woman from Thomson was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and was marked at fault for the crash, the report states.

Officials report that Hester was traveling east on I-20, and the 32-year-old was traveling west when for “unknown reasons” she left the road, causing the front of her vehicle to hit the median barrier.

She then crossed over two eastbound lanes before hitting Hester in the outside lane, according to the report.

The woman was taken to Doctor’s Hospital for treatment.

