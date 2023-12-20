4 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The week before Christmas is off to a deadly start with fatal collisions in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties that followed a rash of other deadly wrecks in the CSRA.

In the latest crashes. one person was hurt and several were injured in a Bamberg County wreck that happened within 20 minutes of an Orangeburg County crash that killed three people.

In Bamberg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 78, eight miles east of Bamberg around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 78 when they entered the intersection and struck a 2018 Nissan sedan that was traveling north on South Carolina 61, authorities say.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The driver was the sole occupant of the pickup, and was taken to a hospital with an injury. Also taken to a hospital with injuries were the driver of the sedan and two passengers from the sedan, including a juvenile,

One sedan passenger was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

In Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that happened at 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301, just two miles north of Orangeburg.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Cross Creek Drive where it entered the intersection with Highway 301.

A 2002 Ford Mustang collided with the truck.

Three occupants of the Mustang died.

In Edgefield County

Around 10:55 p.m. Friday, 2005 Land Rover was traveling on Woodlawn Road 12 miles west of North Augusta when it left the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The Land Rover was engulfed in flames and the driver was burned beyond recognition so their identity is pending.

Less than 12 hours later, a motorcyclist was killed in another crash in Edgefield County.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, two BMW motorcycles were traveling east on South Carolina 283, while a Chevrolet pickup was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction. The motorcycles crashed into the pickup as it made a left turn onto Martintown Road.

One of the motorcyclists died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup was not injured, according to authorities.

Earlier

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.