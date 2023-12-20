Submit Photos/Videos
4 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA

South Carolina's overall traffic fatalities are at their lowest in years and 130 fewer deaths than at this point last year.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The week before Christmas is off to a deadly start with fatal collisions in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties that followed a rash of other deadly wrecks in the CSRA.

In the latest crashes. one person was hurt and several were injured in a Bamberg County wreck that happened within 20 minutes of an Orangeburg County crash that killed three people.

In Bamberg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 78, eight miles east of Bamberg around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 78 when they entered the intersection and struck a 2018 Nissan sedan that was traveling north on South Carolina 61, authorities say.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The driver was the sole occupant of the pickup, and was taken to a hospital with an injury. Also taken to a hospital with injuries were the driver of the sedan and two passengers from the sedan, including a juvenile,

One sedan passenger was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

In Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that happened at 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301, just two miles north of Orangeburg.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Cross Creek Drive where it entered the intersection with Highway 301.

A 2002 Ford Mustang collided with the truck.

Three occupants of the Mustang died.

MORE | At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line

In Edgefield County

Around 10:55 p.m. Friday, 2005 Land Rover was traveling on Woodlawn Road 12 miles west of North Augusta when it left the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The Land Rover was engulfed in flames and the driver was burned beyond recognition so their identity is pending.

MORE | Ahead of holiday travel, Ga., S.C. pump prices just under $3

Less than 12 hours later, a motorcyclist was killed in another crash in Edgefield County.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, two BMW motorcycles were traveling east on South Carolina 283, while a Chevrolet pickup was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction. The motorcycles crashed into the pickup as it made a left turn onto Martintown Road.

One of the motorcyclists died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup was not injured, according to authorities.

Earlier

