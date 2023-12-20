Submit Photos/Videos
3 dead after tractor-trailer crash in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have died after a crash in Orangeburg County on Tuesday.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301, just two miles north of Orangeburg.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Cross Creek Drive. The driver entered the intersection at Cross Creek Drive.

The tractor–trailer was struck by a 2002 Ford Mustang in the intersection.

Three occupants in the Mustang are deceased.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

