3 dead after tractor-trailer crash in Orangeburg County
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have died after a crash in Orangeburg County on Tuesday.
According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301, just two miles north of Orangeburg.
According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Cross Creek Drive. The driver entered the intersection at Cross Creek Drive.
The tractor–trailer was struck by a 2002 Ford Mustang in the intersection.
Three occupants in the Mustang are deceased.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
