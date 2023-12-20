1 dead, 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been reported dead, along with five others, including a juvenile who was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to authorities.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 78, eight miles east of Bamberg around 6:35 p.m.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on 78 when they entered the intersection and struck a 2018 Nissan Sudan that was traveling north on S.C. 61, authorities say.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup and the Sudan driver were injured and transported to an area hospital, authorities say.

A second Sudan passenger and a juvenile were injured and flown to an area hospital.

The fourth Sudan passenger was pronounced dead, according to authorities.