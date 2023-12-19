Worker rescued after being trapped in hopper for hours at Paulding County concrete facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency responders rescued a man trapped for nearly five hours at a Paulding County concrete facility early Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Following the rescue, the worker was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital for numbness in his legs and back pain.

The worker was in a hopper Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at Wayne Davis Concrete in Dallas when the equipment gave way and he fell in a hole about 20 feet down, according to Paulding County Fire spokesperson Steve Mapes.

The man is alive and alert, according to officials.

Paulding County Fire officials said the worker was trying to get something and got trapped in the hopper. Material then fell into the hole on top of the man.

The worker was trapped 20 to 25 feet down with material below and on top of him, according to officials.

Officials said when emergency crews first responded and tried to rescue the man, a second collapse happened. Before the second collapse, fire officials said rescue crews could hear and speak with the worker but once the second one happened, rescue efforts were expedited.

Autoplay

Multiple fire department units and equipment were at the site and assisted with the rescue. Cobb County Fire Department’s collapse response also assisted. Before the man was rescued, a Paulding County Fire worker was able to make his way down to him using ropes, Mapes said.

“It took a lot of teamwork. (There was) a good effort from our guys from Cobb that we trained with a good bit. We all trained together and we have specialized training for stuff like this but a lot of us haven’t seen, actually done anything like this for real,” Lt. Josh Collier with Paulding County Fire said.

The man was rescued around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.