Winners announced for Aiken Festival of Trees

From left: Aiken Master Gardeners, Friends of the Animal Shelter and Midland Valley culinary...
From left: Aiken Master Gardeners, Friends of the Animal Shelter and Midland Valley culinary class.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has announced the annual Festival of Trees winners.

Aiken Master Gardeners won first place with 168 votes, followed by FOTAS/Friends of the Animal Shelter with 90 votes, and Midland Valley Culinary Class with 84 votes.

This event, open to local businesses and organizations, involves decorating and displaying holiday trees at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. During the first half of December, visitors were invited to vote for their favorite tree. The winners receive a small monetary donation for the charity of their choice.

The Festival of Trees offers organizations a great chance to engage with the community, broaden their audience, and promote their cause. By taking part in this event, organizations can gain publicity and social recognition, while the winners also get to support a charitable cause.

