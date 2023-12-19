What the Tech: Gadgets that are perfect to throw in a gym bag

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone on your Christmas list this year, think of their health.

People with an affinity for getting or staying in shape can always use some tech gadgets to keep them motivated or help them reach their fitness goals.

Here are a few tech gadgets that are perfect to throw in a gym bag.

There are a couple of things that stay in our gym bag and we use them every single time we go to the gym.

One of our all-time favorite gadgets is the Tapplock. A padlock for the gym locker that needs no combination or key, it uses your fingerprint.

A biometric sensor is on the face of the lock, when you place your finger on it, it unlocks. You can also unlock it from a smartphone app.

They may have a pair of Bluetooth earbuds, but an extra pair in the gym bag ensures they’ll never be without music. Bose earbuds are top-of-the-line, comfortable, and cancel any noise from treadmills and plates clanging together.

Anker’s line of Soundcore earbuds also have noise canceling at half the price. No worries about dead batteries either.

Both sets last for weeks on a single charge. Early bird runners can jog safely with a She’s Birdie personal alarm. Small enough to carry or attach to clothing, if they feel unsafe just pull a tab and a loud noise and flashing lights chase away any threats.

We have a few TV news reporters and anchor friends who won’t run without one. Or, gift them an annual subscription to a fitness app or Apple Fitness.

Strava is best for runners, My Fitness Pal tracks workouts and calories, and for weight training, my choice is “Strong”.

All are under $100 a year. And those apps connect with Apple Health and Google Fit. You’ll find them and many other fitness and health apps in the app stores.

