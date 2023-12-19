Under the Lights: South Carolina’s Top 5 Plays of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, we brought you the Under the Lights Top Five Plays of the Year from our local Georgia high school football teams.

As promised, it’s time for our local South Carolina teams to join the party.

#1 - Midland Valley blocks kick, defeats North Augusta, completes perfect regular season:

The Region Title showdown between Midland Valley and North Augusta came down to the wire. Yellow Jackets Kicker Jack Stevens lined up for what would be the game-winning field goal with time expiring, but the Mustangs defense blocked the kick, to win the game! Midland Valley defeated North Augusta 49-48, beating the Jackets for the first time in 25 years.

#2 - Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley makes a touchdown catch with his fingertips:

In their playoff against Keenan, Strom Thurmond Wide Receiver and University of Tennessee signee Braylon Staley burned his defender off the line of scrimmage to break wide open. He then made an incredible touchdown catch with his fingertips, on the deep ball by Quan Edmond. The Rebels scored a season-high 53 points in that victory.

#3 - Aiken High’s Jameat Williams breaks multiple tackles and scores:

On senior night, the Hornets went head-to-head against Midland Valley. Aiken Wide Receiver Jameat Williams caught a ball by the sideline, turned upfield, fought through three Mustang defenders, refused to go down, and burst into the endzone for the big-time score.

#4 - North Augusta’s Connor Brown Splits Defenders, Gets Feet Down on Deep Touchdown Grab:

In a region showdown with Aiken, North Augusta Quarterback Corey Tillman let it loose deep downfield looking for an explosive play, and boy did the Yellow Jackets get one. Wide Receiver Connor Brown split two defenders and caught the ball while somehow finding a way to keep his feet inbounds for the touchdown. The Jacket went on to win, 35-19.

#5 - Silver Bluff’s Defense Forces Fumble, Recovers, Takes it the Distance:

Silver’s Bluff defense was a force all season long, and in the first round of the playoff against Mid-Carolina, the Bulldogs put on a defensive clinic. The Rebels tried a run up the middle, multiple Silver Bluff defenders swarmed to the ball forcing a fumble, and Jordyn Givens picked up the loose ball, taking it to the house for the scoop and score. With their defense leading the way the Bluff went on to win, 47-6.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.