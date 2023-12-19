Submit Photos/Videos
As temps dip days before Christmas, fire takes home from 11 people

By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Red Cross is helping 11 people affected by a fire that engulfed a home in Augusta just days before Christmas.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane at Papaya Street, with heavy flames pouring from the roofline.

MORE | Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless

Much of the brick home was left standing, but the residents had no home to return to on Tuesday, when we’re expecting the coldest night of the season so far.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison is working to learn more about the displaced family and how you can help them have a happy Christmas despite losing their home. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

The smoke-damaged interior appeared gutted.

After the fire, the Red Cross said it provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the 11 people affected.

House fire on Apricot Lane
House fire on Apricot Lane(wrdw)

While we don’t yet know the cause of the fire, we’re in an especially dangerous time of year.

Once temperatures dip, more people start using space heaters to stay warm, and unless used safely, they can be a fire hazard.

Just late last week, authorities said a deadly September fire outside Sandersville was accidental. But authorities said investigators found the remnants of several space heaters near where the fire started. And no smoke detectors were in the apartment at 470 Middle Hill Road.

“When the temperature drops each winter, we often see a corresponding increase in home heating equipment fires,” Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

MORE | I-20 work enters final stages at state line

When using heating equipment this winter, he said to heed these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heating equipment.
  • Never use your oven to heat your home.
  • Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.
  • Choose a space heater with a thermostat control, overheat protection, and an auto-shut off feature in case it tips over.
  • Have a qualified professional install stationary heating equipment, including water heaters or central heating equipment.
  • Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.

The Red Cross is also trying to educate people about the dangers of home fires, too.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross said its home fire campaign has saved at least 2,002 lives – including 240 in Georgia – by educating families about fire safety. To learn more, visit redcross.org/homefires.

Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane.
Fire-damaged house in the 2400 block of Apricot Lane.(WRDW/WAGT)

