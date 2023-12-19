Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Swainsboro shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

Swainsboro shooting
Swainsboro shooting(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died, and one person injured after a shooting in Swainsboro Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on North Racetrack Street around 4:30 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to an Augusta hospital.

The Swainsboro Police Department is further investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Georgia state flag
Ga. state employees, school workers getting $1,000 bonus
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, I-20 bridge construction enters its final stages
Jamilla Smith
Missing mom’s loved ones hope she won’t be ‘another statistic’
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County

Latest News

Panhandling
Local groups shut down after trying to feed, clothe homeless
Local groups shut down after trying to feed, clothe homeless
House fire on Apricot Lane
No injuries reported in house fire on Apricot Lane in Augusta
No injuries reported in house fire on Apricot Lane