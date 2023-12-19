Swainsboro shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died, and one person injured after a shooting in Swainsboro Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on North Racetrack Street around 4:30 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to an Augusta hospital.

The Swainsboro Police Department is further investigating the incident.

